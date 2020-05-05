All apartments in Fishers
11459 FEATHER ROCK Court
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

11459 FEATHER ROCK Court

11459 Feather Rock Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11459 Feather Rock Court, Fishers, IN 46037
Sandstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home ideally located within a short distance from downtown Fishers and in top-ranked HSE school district. Home boasts an open floor plan with a stately columned entry and dark hardwood floors. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious soaking tub in the master suite. Kitchen has tons of counter space for meal prep and cabinet space for storage with an eat-in kitchen area that overlooks the large backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Separate formal dining room. Lots of natural light throughout. Updated first floor bath. Spacious laundry/mudd room w/ cabinets. New roof. Fireplace is decorative only. Washer and dryer will not be replaced by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have any available units?
11459 FEATHER ROCK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have?
Some of 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court currently offering any rent specials?
11459 FEATHER ROCK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court pet-friendly?
No, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court offer parking?
Yes, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court offers parking.
Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have a pool?
No, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court does not have a pool.
Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have accessible units?
No, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11459 FEATHER ROCK Court does not have units with air conditioning.
