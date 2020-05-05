11459 FEATHER ROCK Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home ideally located within a short distance from downtown Fishers and in top-ranked HSE school district. Home boasts an open floor plan with a stately columned entry and dark hardwood floors. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious soaking tub in the master suite. Kitchen has tons of counter space for meal prep and cabinet space for storage with an eat-in kitchen area that overlooks the large backyard great for entertaining friends and family. Separate formal dining room. Lots of natural light throughout. Updated first floor bath. Spacious laundry/mudd room w/ cabinets. New roof. Fireplace is decorative only. Washer and dryer will not be replaced by owner.