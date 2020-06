Amenities

Location Location Location! This Great Fishers Home Just Got a Total Remodel and is Move-In Ready and Available NOW! Walking Distance to Downtown Fishers and Great Schools! This 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home Comes with a Sunroom, 2-Car Garage, and TONS of Room for a Growing Family. Includes BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, BRAND NEW Flooring/Carpeting Throughout the WHOLE House, BRAND NEW Bathroom Vanities, and Fresh Paint Throughout!