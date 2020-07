Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Rent-3BDRM, 2BA Home-HSE Schools $1750/mo - Bright and Spacious cozy ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Newly updated! Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious outdoor entertaining area with stamped concrete and screened porch. Laminate flooring though out the first floor. Just minutes away from shopping and dining with easy access to I-69. No Washer and Dryer. Pets w/approval 25/mo plus an additional 300 security deposit.



(RLNE5744796)