11250 Harrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Paint! New Appliances! New Carpet! Large Great Room with natural light opens to the breakfast nook and kitchen. Kitchen offers pantry and ample cabinets & counter top space. Master Bedroom with large walk in closet with full private bath. Second and third bedrooms split by the hall full bathroom. Laundry closet is located upstairs with bedrooms. Small wood deck just off from the breakfast nook is a great space to relax. Close to downtown, trails, parks, and more. Pets with approval 25mo per pet + 300 deposit. Washer and dryer 25/mo.