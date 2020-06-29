All apartments in Fishers
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

11250 Harrington Lane

11250 Harrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11250 Harrington Lane, Fishers, IN 46038
Fishers Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Paint! New Appliances! New Carpet! Large Great Room with natural light opens to the breakfast nook and kitchen. Kitchen offers pantry and ample cabinets & counter top space. Master Bedroom with large walk in closet with full private bath. Second and third bedrooms split by the hall full bathroom. Laundry closet is located upstairs with bedrooms. Small wood deck just off from the breakfast nook is a great space to relax. Close to downtown, trails, parks, and more. Pets with approval 25mo per pet + 300 deposit. Washer and dryer 25/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 Harrington Lane have any available units?
11250 Harrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11250 Harrington Lane have?
Some of 11250 Harrington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 Harrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11250 Harrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 Harrington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11250 Harrington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11250 Harrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11250 Harrington Lane offers parking.
Does 11250 Harrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11250 Harrington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 Harrington Lane have a pool?
No, 11250 Harrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11250 Harrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 11250 Harrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 Harrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 Harrington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11250 Harrington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11250 Harrington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
