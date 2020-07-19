Amenities

Beautifully renovated ranch style home nestled away in the North German Church Neighborhood is waiting to be claimed! Located at 11238 McDowell Drive, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,493 square feet of living space. Comes with large open living room with a fireplace that will keep you and your family warm during those cold wintry nights. The cook-friendly eat-in kitchen comes with efficient appliances and a pantry for additional storage use. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space. Bathrooms have been updated for a more up-to-date look. The large fenced in backyard has endless possibilities and allows easy access into the home from the patio area. The central air conditioning and garage are just a few of the awesome perks included in this great deal.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.