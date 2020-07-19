All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 11238 McDowell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
11238 McDowell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11238 McDowell Drive

11238 Mcdowell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11238 Mcdowell Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated ranch style home nestled away in the North German Church Neighborhood is waiting to be claimed! Located at 11238 McDowell Drive, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,493 square feet of living space. Comes with large open living room with a fireplace that will keep you and your family warm during those cold wintry nights. The cook-friendly eat-in kitchen comes with efficient appliances and a pantry for additional storage use. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space. Bathrooms have been updated for a more up-to-date look. The large fenced in backyard has endless possibilities and allows easy access into the home from the patio area. The central air conditioning and garage are just a few of the awesome perks included in this great deal.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 McDowell Drive have any available units?
11238 McDowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11238 McDowell Drive have?
Some of 11238 McDowell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 McDowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11238 McDowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 McDowell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11238 McDowell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11238 McDowell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11238 McDowell Drive offers parking.
Does 11238 McDowell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11238 McDowell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 McDowell Drive have a pool?
No, 11238 McDowell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11238 McDowell Drive have accessible units?
No, 11238 McDowell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 McDowell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11238 McDowell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11238 McDowell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11238 McDowell Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis