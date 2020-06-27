All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 11060 Long Lake Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
11060 Long Lake Lane
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

11060 Long Lake Lane

11060 Long Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11060 Long Lake Lane, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Four Bedroom home in Sumerlin Trails in Fishers . Open floor plan, 9' ceilings on main level. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sun Room off Kitchen with Pond view. Large Family Room with electric fireplace. Huge Master Suite with walk-in closet, numerous windows. Master Bath w/walk-in shower, garden tub, double sinks. 3 Generous size additional Bedrooms upstairs. Bonus Room/Den on Main level. Laundry Room upper level. Back Patio with Pond view. 2 Car attached garage with tall ceilings. Close to shopping & entertainment, great schools and easy access to main roads and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11060 Long Lake Lane have any available units?
11060 Long Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11060 Long Lake Lane have?
Some of 11060 Long Lake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11060 Long Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11060 Long Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11060 Long Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11060 Long Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11060 Long Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11060 Long Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 11060 Long Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11060 Long Lake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11060 Long Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 11060 Long Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11060 Long Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 11060 Long Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11060 Long Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11060 Long Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11060 Long Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11060 Long Lake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis