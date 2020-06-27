11060 Long Lake Lane

Amenities

Four Bedroom home in Sumerlin Trails in Fishers . Open floor plan, 9' ceilings on main level. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Sun Room off Kitchen with Pond view. Large Family Room with electric fireplace. Huge Master Suite with walk-in closet, numerous windows. Master Bath w/walk-in shower, garden tub, double sinks. 3 Generous size additional Bedrooms upstairs. Bonus Room/Den on Main level. Laundry Room upper level. Back Patio with Pond view. 2 Car attached garage with tall ceilings. Close to shopping & entertainment, great schools and easy access to main roads and highways.