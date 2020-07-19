10846 Arvada Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Terrific Open Floor Plan With Over 3322 Square Feet. This Large Home Features, 2 Story Foyer, Laminate Flooring In Foyer And Kitchen Areas, Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Ss Appliances, Under Counter Lighting, Custom Glass Tile Backsplash, & Huge Pantry. Breakfast Nook Opens To Great Room With Gas Fireplace. Living Room Could Be Office Or Den Area, Formal Dining Room. Upstairs Includes. A Large Master Suite, W/Vaulted Ceiling, Separate Garden Tub & Shower, New Dual Vanity Marble top, Light & Faucets, Linen Closet, And An Oversized Walk-In Closet. Spacious Loft Area With 3 Good Size Bedrooms All W/ Walk-In Closets. Beautiful Laundry Room Up For Convenience. 3 Car Garage & Large Driveway, Great For Guest Parking. Excellent Cul-De-Sac Location. Cat 6 Wiring Thru-Out House.