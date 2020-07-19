10846 Arvada Pl

Amenities
Terrific Open Floor Plan With Over 3322 Square Feet. This Large Home Features, 2 Story Foyer, Laminate Flooring In Foyer And Kitchen Areas, Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Ss Appliances, Under Counter Lighting, Custom Glass Tile Backsplash, & Huge Pantry. Breakfast Nook Opens To Great Room With Gas Fireplace. Living Room Could Be Office Or Den Area, Formal Dining Room. Upstairs Includes. A Large Master Suite, W/Vaulted Ceiling, Separate Garden Tub & Shower, New Dual Vanity Marble top, Light & Faucets, Linen Closet, And An Oversized Walk-In Closet. Spacious Loft Area With 3 Good Size Bedrooms All W/ Walk-In Closets. Beautiful Laundry Room Up For Convenience. 3 Car Garage & Large Driveway, Great For Guest Parking. Excellent Cul-De-Sac Location. Cat 6 Wiring Thru-Out House.