10802 Pleasant View Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home Available For Rent from Feb 1st 2020!! Home features open floor plan with 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath in popular Ridgefield neighborhood. Home features a large family room with gas fireplace and separate formal living room/office on main level. Kitchen features solid surface counter tops with lots of storage along with Stainless steel appliances. Upstairs with 4 large bedroom with a separate loft. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling large walk in closet with separate tub with shower and dual sink. New carpet , fresh paint, with laminate on main level and water softener included. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern schools , close to shopping dining and direct highway access.