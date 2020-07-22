All apartments in Fishers
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:58 AM

10801 Turne Grove

10801 Turne Grove · No Longer Available
Location

10801 Turne Grove, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Check out this stunning home in Hamilton Proper, Turne Grove!! This beautiful custom home features 4 beds, 4.5 baths and 5, 000+ sq ft of living space. The first floor features an open floor plan, high ceilings, bright windows, and durable hardwood floors. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, marble countertops, and a beautiful center island. Don't miss the HUGE master walk-in closet along with spa-like bathroom. This gorgeous home also boasts a basement with wetbar and full bathroom for the convenience of out of town guests and get-togethers. During the summer, entertain in style on the spacious patio. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the highly coveted Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Turne Grove have any available units?
10801 Turne Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10801 Turne Grove have?
Some of 10801 Turne Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Turne Grove currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Turne Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Turne Grove pet-friendly?
No, 10801 Turne Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 10801 Turne Grove offer parking?
Yes, 10801 Turne Grove offers parking.
Does 10801 Turne Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 Turne Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Turne Grove have a pool?
No, 10801 Turne Grove does not have a pool.
Does 10801 Turne Grove have accessible units?
No, 10801 Turne Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Turne Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Turne Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 10801 Turne Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 10801 Turne Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
