10801 Turne Grove

Check out this stunning home in Hamilton Proper, Turne Grove!! This beautiful custom home features 4 beds, 4.5 baths and 5, 000+ sq ft of living space. The first floor features an open floor plan, high ceilings, bright windows, and durable hardwood floors. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, marble countertops, and a beautiful center island. Don't miss the HUGE master walk-in closet along with spa-like bathroom. This gorgeous home also boasts a basement with wetbar and full bathroom for the convenience of out of town guests and get-togethers. During the summer, entertain in style on the spacious patio. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in the highly coveted Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Welcome Home!