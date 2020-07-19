10585 Aspen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Home will be available Mid February 2019. Light & bright open concept Fishers ranch home perfect for todays living. Large Great Room offers Cathedral Ceilings & Recessed Lighting. Kitchen offers ample Cabinet & Counter Top space, Walk In Pantry, and Center Island with Breakfast Bar. Master Bedroom is split for privacy, offering a Walk In Closet and private Bathroom with 2 Sinks, Garden Tub and Shower with 2 Shower Heads. The Front Bedroom can be used as a Home Office. Large Upstairs Bonus Room offers wonderful flexibility to be used as a Home Theater, Play Room, Office, Guest Bedroom, etc etc. Enjoy Outdoor living on the large Patio off the Kitchen.