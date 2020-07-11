10419 PACKARD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Beautiful Ranch In Fishers! With In-Ground Pool, Attached Garage, & More - Available February - This is a must see!! One of a kind ranch in popular fishers neighborhood with lots of updates! Available February 1st. From the moment you walk in the door the open concept will make you feel right at home. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors Spacious dining area with beautiful chandelier. Open kitchen with updates and all updated light fixtures and eat in kitchen nook. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and gorgeous subway tiled bathroom and vanity. Separate shower and tub combo. All bedrooms have large closets and are perfect size for all size bedroom furniture. Full basement perfect for storage or game room. Full size washer and dryer. Enjoy your summer in your large fully fenced in backyard with in-ground pool. A Monthly fee of $150.00 for all pool maintenance. Pet Friendly.



Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



(RLNE5424363)