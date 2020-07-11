All apartments in Fishers
10419 PACKARD DRIVE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

10419 PACKARD DRIVE

10419 Packard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10419 Packard Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Ranch In Fishers! With In-Ground Pool, Attached Garage, & More - Available February - This is a must see!! One of a kind ranch in popular fishers neighborhood with lots of updates! Available February 1st. From the moment you walk in the door the open concept will make you feel right at home. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors Spacious dining area with beautiful chandelier. Open kitchen with updates and all updated light fixtures and eat in kitchen nook. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and gorgeous subway tiled bathroom and vanity. Separate shower and tub combo. All bedrooms have large closets and are perfect size for all size bedroom furniture. Full basement perfect for storage or game room. Full size washer and dryer. Enjoy your summer in your large fully fenced in backyard with in-ground pool. A Monthly fee of $150.00 for all pool maintenance. Pet Friendly.

Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

(RLNE5424363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have any available units?
10419 PACKARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have?
Some of 10419 PACKARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10419 PACKARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10419 PACKARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10419 PACKARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10419 PACKARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10419 PACKARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
