All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 10412 Allisonville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
10412 Allisonville Road
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

10412 Allisonville Road

10412 Allisonville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10412 Allisonville Road, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
For lease we have about 700 sqft of great office space in Fishers Indiana. Perfect for any professional service or company needing a nice office and presence in a nice building. The space has been very well maintained and has easy access to the elevator and parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 Allisonville Road have any available units?
10412 Allisonville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
Is 10412 Allisonville Road currently offering any rent specials?
10412 Allisonville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 Allisonville Road pet-friendly?
No, 10412 Allisonville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 10412 Allisonville Road offer parking?
Yes, 10412 Allisonville Road offers parking.
Does 10412 Allisonville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 Allisonville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 Allisonville Road have a pool?
No, 10412 Allisonville Road does not have a pool.
Does 10412 Allisonville Road have accessible units?
No, 10412 Allisonville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 Allisonville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10412 Allisonville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10412 Allisonville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10412 Allisonville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis