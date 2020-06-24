10412 Allisonville Road

For lease we have about 700 sqft of great office space in Fishers Indiana. Perfect for any professional service or company needing a nice office and presence in a nice building. The space has been very well maintained and has easy access to the elevator and parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
