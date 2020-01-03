Amenities

10403 Sun Gold Ct. Available 05/01/20 For Rent-HSE Schools-3BDRM, 2.5BA-$1,500/mo - 3 BR, 2.5 BA home offers 2 story Greatroom w/updated laminate floors and Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen w/breakfast bar includes Stainless Steel Appliances, NEW Dishwasher & Stove. Upstairs Loft is great Multi-use space. Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet, on suite bathroom. Large Patio for entertaining on a spacious corner lot w/fire pit and finished two-car garage. Recently updated landscaping.

Pets with approval. 25/mo plus an additional 300 security deposit. Washer and Dryer 25/mo.



See our other listings at FishersRent.com. Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details.



