Amenities

Pristine Ranch - Two Living Areas - Bright & Open - Hardwood Floors - Outstanding Private Yard! Very versatile floor plan that is unusually open & bright w/ nice eat in kitchen, great windows & door to large deck, overlooking large fenced back yard. All appliances included. ***New granite countertops and cooktop!*** Location is perfect, close to anything you could want, but yet a very quiet dead end street.