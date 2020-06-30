All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 7277 Zanesville Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
7277 Zanesville Rd.
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

7277 Zanesville Rd.

7277 Zanesville Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7277 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New Build Smart Home - Looking for a high-tech home? Youve found it! This 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 Half Bath Smart Home includes an open concept floor plan, a bright entry opens to finished lower level with a half bath, and leads to the main floor which includes a beautiful kitchen, great room, breakfast area, half bath and a flex room. Finally, the 3rd floor has the master suite, two additional bedrooms, and the laundry room.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5602592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. have any available units?
7277 Zanesville Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 7277 Zanesville Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7277 Zanesville Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7277 Zanesville Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7277 Zanesville Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. offer parking?
No, 7277 Zanesville Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7277 Zanesville Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. have a pool?
No, 7277 Zanesville Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7277 Zanesville Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7277 Zanesville Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7277 Zanesville Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7277 Zanesville Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis