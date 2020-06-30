7277 Zanesville Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

New Build Smart Home - Looking for a high-tech home? Youve found it! This 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 Half Bath Smart Home includes an open concept floor plan, a bright entry opens to finished lower level with a half bath, and leads to the main floor which includes a beautiful kitchen, great room, breakfast area, half bath and a flex room. Finally, the 3rd floor has the master suite, two additional bedrooms, and the laundry room.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5602592)