5860 Hornbean Ct Available 10/15/19 Carmel Beauty in Great Location! - Adorable home in the Haverstick neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. This backyard has character -- it is fenced, has a nice patio, garden area and the back section of the lot is wooded. You will want to spend time in this backyard! The interior features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan that makes this property ideal for entertaining. The rich wood floors and grey walls make it feel cozy. Schedule an appointment soon to see it before it is gone. Smoking is prohibited. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit and $25/month pet rent.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5170187)