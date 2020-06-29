All apartments in Carmel
Last updated October 6 2019

5860 Hornbean Ct

5860 Hornbean Court · No Longer Available
Location

5860 Hornbean Court, Carmel, IN 46033
Haverstick

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5860 Hornbean Ct Available 10/15/19 Carmel Beauty in Great Location! - Adorable home in the Haverstick neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. This backyard has character -- it is fenced, has a nice patio, garden area and the back section of the lot is wooded. You will want to spend time in this backyard! The interior features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan that makes this property ideal for entertaining. The rich wood floors and grey walls make it feel cozy. Schedule an appointment soon to see it before it is gone. Smoking is prohibited. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit and $25/month pet rent.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 Hornbean Ct have any available units?
5860 Hornbean Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 5860 Hornbean Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5860 Hornbean Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 Hornbean Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5860 Hornbean Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5860 Hornbean Ct offer parking?
No, 5860 Hornbean Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5860 Hornbean Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 Hornbean Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 Hornbean Ct have a pool?
No, 5860 Hornbean Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5860 Hornbean Ct have accessible units?
No, 5860 Hornbean Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 Hornbean Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5860 Hornbean Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 Hornbean Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 Hornbean Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
