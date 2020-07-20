All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 335 1st Ave. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
335 1st Ave. NW
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

335 1st Ave. NW

335 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

335 1st Avenue Northwest, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great location in the Arts and Design District! This unit includes outside storage and carport, plus all appliances! Home features walking distance to shops, restaurants, and the Monon Trail. Must see, this unit will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 1st Ave. NW have any available units?
335 1st Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 335 1st Ave. NW have?
Some of 335 1st Ave. NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 1st Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
335 1st Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 1st Ave. NW pet-friendly?
No, 335 1st Ave. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 335 1st Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 335 1st Ave. NW offers parking.
Does 335 1st Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 1st Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 1st Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 335 1st Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 335 1st Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 335 1st Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 335 1st Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 1st Ave. NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 1st Ave. NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 1st Ave. NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis