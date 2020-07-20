Great location in the Arts and Design District! This unit includes outside storage and carport, plus all appliances! Home features walking distance to shops, restaurants, and the Monon Trail. Must see, this unit will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 1st Ave. NW have any available units?
335 1st Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 335 1st Ave. NW have?
Some of 335 1st Ave. NW's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 1st Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
335 1st Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.