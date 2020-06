Amenities

3 beds / 2.5 bath cottage in the Village of West Clay. Open floor plan with double sided gas fireplace, built-ins and hardwood floors. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry and breakfast bar. Large covered porch in front, finished basement, and vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms. Freshly painted and ready to move and enjoy the Village of West Clay which includes: pools, clubhouse with fitness center, parks, restaurants and bars!!