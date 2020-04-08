1537 Spruce Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Carmel Home! - A wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Cool Creek North in a lovely and private cul-de-sac setting. Enjoy your morning coffee from the large deck that overlooks a tree-lined yard with full- fencing. Enjoy your meals from the breakfast area or dining room. Main floor flex room with french doors makes for a great office space. Finished basement allows for additional living space and storage. Newer appliances stay, including washer and dryer. Pets allowed with owner approval, an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



