1537 Spruce Ct
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

1537 Spruce Ct

1537 Spruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Spruce Court, Carmel, IN 46033
Cool Creek North

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Carmel Home! - A wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Cool Creek North in a lovely and private cul-de-sac setting. Enjoy your morning coffee from the large deck that overlooks a tree-lined yard with full- fencing. Enjoy your meals from the breakfast area or dining room. Main floor flex room with french doors makes for a great office space. Finished basement allows for additional living space and storage. Newer appliances stay, including washer and dryer. Pets allowed with owner approval, an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5226067)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Spruce Ct have any available units?
1537 Spruce Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 1537 Spruce Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Spruce Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Spruce Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Spruce Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Spruce Ct offer parking?
No, 1537 Spruce Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Spruce Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 Spruce Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Spruce Ct have a pool?
No, 1537 Spruce Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Spruce Ct have accessible units?
No, 1537 Spruce Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Spruce Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Spruce Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Spruce Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Spruce Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
