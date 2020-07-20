14342 Ditch Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets courtyard

The Best of Both Worlds In This 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Carmel Home! - Lots of room to spread out in this beautiful, 3400 sq. ft., 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 home! The home features a step down living room with built in entertainment center. Large Kitchen opens to a spacious dining room. Master Bedroom with ensuite and jacuzzi tub, and custom walk in closet. A special feature of this home is its' private courtyard, accessible from the living room, master bedroom, and garage. Ample storage space in the full basement. 3 car attached garage. This home offers lots of room to roam on its' near acre lot surrounded by a horse farm, and you'll save money on utilities with its' well and septic system. Located in the highly desired Carmel School District! A Rare Gem!!



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Dog will be considered with additional $400 refundable deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.



No Smoking!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4845511)