Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
14342 Ditch Road
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

14342 Ditch Road

14342 Ditch Road · No Longer Available
Location

14342 Ditch Road, Carmel, IN 46074

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
The Best of Both Worlds In This 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Carmel Home! - Lots of room to spread out in this beautiful, 3400 sq. ft., 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 home! The home features a step down living room with built in entertainment center. Large Kitchen opens to a spacious dining room. Master Bedroom with ensuite and jacuzzi tub, and custom walk in closet. A special feature of this home is its' private courtyard, accessible from the living room, master bedroom, and garage. Ample storage space in the full basement. 3 car attached garage. This home offers lots of room to roam on its' near acre lot surrounded by a horse farm, and you'll save money on utilities with its' well and septic system. Located in the highly desired Carmel School District! A Rare Gem!!

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Dog will be considered with additional $400 refundable deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.

No Smoking!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4845511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14342 Ditch Road have any available units?
14342 Ditch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14342 Ditch Road have?
Some of 14342 Ditch Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14342 Ditch Road currently offering any rent specials?
14342 Ditch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14342 Ditch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14342 Ditch Road is pet friendly.
Does 14342 Ditch Road offer parking?
Yes, 14342 Ditch Road offers parking.
Does 14342 Ditch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14342 Ditch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14342 Ditch Road have a pool?
No, 14342 Ditch Road does not have a pool.
Does 14342 Ditch Road have accessible units?
No, 14342 Ditch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14342 Ditch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14342 Ditch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14342 Ditch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14342 Ditch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
