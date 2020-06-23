All apartments in Carmel
14236 Vestal Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

14236 Vestal Court

14236 Vestal Court · No Longer Available
Location

14236 Vestal Court, Carmel, IN 46033
Cherry Creek Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Full Baths home in desirable Cherry Creek Estates. New carpet and interior paint in gray tones completed Jan 2019 not shown in pictures. Home boasts 12' ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious and open kitchen, den/office space, and 2 car garage. Entertain family and friends in the huge great room or cozy up next to the fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a center island that opens up to an eat-in area. Enjoy the wooded lot from the sun room. Tons of space including a huge unfinished basement with daylight windows. Neighborhood features a pool, tennis court and walking trails. Immediate Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 Vestal Court have any available units?
14236 Vestal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14236 Vestal Court have?
Some of 14236 Vestal Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 Vestal Court currently offering any rent specials?
14236 Vestal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 Vestal Court pet-friendly?
No, 14236 Vestal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 14236 Vestal Court offer parking?
Yes, 14236 Vestal Court does offer parking.
Does 14236 Vestal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14236 Vestal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 Vestal Court have a pool?
Yes, 14236 Vestal Court has a pool.
Does 14236 Vestal Court have accessible units?
No, 14236 Vestal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 Vestal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14236 Vestal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14236 Vestal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14236 Vestal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
