14236 Vestal Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Full Baths home in desirable Cherry Creek Estates. New carpet and interior paint in gray tones completed Jan 2019 not shown in pictures. Home boasts 12' ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious and open kitchen, den/office space, and 2 car garage. Entertain family and friends in the huge great room or cozy up next to the fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter tops and a center island that opens up to an eat-in area. Enjoy the wooded lot from the sun room. Tons of space including a huge unfinished basement with daylight windows. Neighborhood features a pool, tennis court and walking trails. Immediate Move-in Ready.