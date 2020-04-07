1357 Worchester Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5BA home in popular Woodgate of Carmel greets you with a 2 story entry and invites you into the heart of the home. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite countertops, a desk space, and a center island. Plenty of counter and cabinet space! Enjoy meals in the breakfast nook or dining room. Centered around a fireplace,the family room features soaring vaulted ceilings. Utilize the sunroom as additional living space or even an office as you enjoy the view of the mature back yard. The master bedroom includes a private bath with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity and a large walk-in closet. The hall bath also has a double vanity for added convenience. Transform the large finished basement into a living room, play room, office, workout room, or whatever else you need! 2 car side load garage. Located in award winning Carmel School district!



AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Small dogs permitted with pre-approval and fee(s)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.