Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM

1357 Worchester Drive

1357 Worchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Worchester Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Woodgate

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5BA home in popular Woodgate of Carmel greets you with a 2 story entry and invites you into the heart of the home. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite countertops, a desk space, and a center island. Plenty of counter and cabinet space! Enjoy meals in the breakfast nook or dining room. Centered around a fireplace,the family room features soaring vaulted ceilings. Utilize the sunroom as additional living space or even an office as you enjoy the view of the mature back yard. The master bedroom includes a private bath with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity and a large walk-in closet. The hall bath also has a double vanity for added convenience. Transform the large finished basement into a living room, play room, office, workout room, or whatever else you need! 2 car side load garage. Located in award winning Carmel School district!

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Small dogs permitted with pre-approval and fee(s)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Worchester Drive have any available units?
1357 Worchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1357 Worchester Drive have?
Some of 1357 Worchester Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Worchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Worchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Worchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Worchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Worchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Worchester Drive offers parking.
Does 1357 Worchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Worchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Worchester Drive have a pool?
No, 1357 Worchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Worchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1357 Worchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Worchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 Worchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Worchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Worchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
