12976 Grenville Street

Great Location. Convenient to Shops, Restaurants, and Parks. This 4 Bed 3.5 3 story condo wont last long!! This home has all fresh paint and all new blinds. From the moment you step inside you will feel right at home. Large living room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Separate den area with gas fireplace flows into open concept kitchen. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and island. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large en suite bathroom with tub and huge custom walk in closet. Additional bedrooms all have plenty of closet space. *New Carpets To Be Install Before Move In* Washer and Dryer Hookups. Attached Garage. Community Pool. Tennis Court. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult.

Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,365, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,365, Available 5/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.