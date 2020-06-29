All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 12976 Grenville Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
12976 Grenville Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

12976 Grenville Street

12976 Grenville Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12976 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Location. Convenient to Shops, Restaurants, and Parks. This 4 Bed 3.5 3 story condo wont last long!! This home has all fresh paint and all new blinds. From the moment you step inside you will feel right at home. Large living room with hardwood floors and plenty of natural light. Separate den area with gas fireplace flows into open concept kitchen. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and island. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and large en suite bathroom with tub and huge custom walk in closet. Additional bedrooms all have plenty of closet space. *New Carpets To Be Install Before Move In* Washer and Dryer Hookups. Attached Garage. Community Pool. Tennis Court. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee Per Adult.
Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,365, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,365, Available 5/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12976 Grenville Street have any available units?
12976 Grenville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12976 Grenville Street have?
Some of 12976 Grenville Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12976 Grenville Street currently offering any rent specials?
12976 Grenville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12976 Grenville Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12976 Grenville Street is pet friendly.
Does 12976 Grenville Street offer parking?
Yes, 12976 Grenville Street offers parking.
Does 12976 Grenville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12976 Grenville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12976 Grenville Street have a pool?
Yes, 12976 Grenville Street has a pool.
Does 12976 Grenville Street have accessible units?
No, 12976 Grenville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12976 Grenville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12976 Grenville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12976 Grenville Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12976 Grenville Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis