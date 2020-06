11895 Eagle Chase Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool pool table

BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN THE SANCTUARY AT 116TH!**LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BA HOME WITH AMENITIES GALORE!!**OPEN FLOOR PLAN TO DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST ROOM, GREAT ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM**HARDWOOD FLOORS, RAISED CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ETC.**BASEMENT WITH BAR, THEATER ROOM (VIDEO EQUIPMENT INCLUDED) AND BILLIARD ROOM (POOL TABLE INCLUDED)!!**MASTER WITH HIS/HER WALK-IN CLOSETS, WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEP. SHOWER**NEW DECK!! MUST SEE-GORGEOUS!! TENANT OCUUPIED - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED!! Contact CSS to schedule all showings (317) 955-5555. TO APPLY: GO TO WWW.BRYANTCO.MANAGEBUILDING.COM. Application Fee is $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple.