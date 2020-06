Amenities

Immaculate town home in a great location in heart of Carmel available for rent July 1st 2020 close to restaurants, shops, grocery and farmer's market! This home features 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths and 2 car attached garage. Spacious formal living room and family room adjacent to kitchen with cozy fireplace on main level. Eat in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features two master suites with walk in closets and 2 full baths. Lower level great for entertainment or office area. Enjoy all the amenities Providence at Old Meridian has to offer including pool, fitness center and clubhouse.