1100 Sedona Pass

This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space. The kitchen includes all appliances. Two carpeted bedrooms, each with a walk in closet. The master has balcony access and a private bath. Laundry room in unit with washer/dryer (available for use as-is). Enjoy many community amenities including a pool, 24 hour fitness center, sauna, clubhouse with business center and conference room, tennis/basketball court, and more! Walking trails and green space around the lake for plenty of room to spread out outdoors. Easy access to 465 from either Keystone or 96th & Meridian. Minutes to Castleton and Keystone shopping. Less than 3 miles to Monon Community Center. Carmel Clay School District. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0407efed-3987-49db-a270-7afa1e530134&source=Rently

