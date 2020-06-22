All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM

1100 Sedona Pass

1100 Sedona Pass · (317) 723-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN 46280
The Retreat Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
tennis court
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space. The kitchen includes all appliances. Two carpeted bedrooms, each with a walk in closet. The master has balcony access and a private bath. Laundry room in unit with washer/dryer (available for use as-is). Enjoy many community amenities including a pool, 24 hour fitness center, sauna, clubhouse with business center and conference room, tennis/basketball court, and more! Walking trails and green space around the lake for plenty of room to spread out outdoors. Easy access to 465 from either Keystone or 96th & Meridian. Minutes to Castleton and Keystone shopping. Less than 3 miles to Monon Community Center. Carmel Clay School District. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Monthly rent based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0407efed-3987-49db-a270-7afa1e530134&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Sedona Pass have any available units?
1100 Sedona Pass has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Sedona Pass have?
Some of 1100 Sedona Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Sedona Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Sedona Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Sedona Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Sedona Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Sedona Pass offer parking?
No, 1100 Sedona Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Sedona Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Sedona Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Sedona Pass have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Sedona Pass has a pool.
Does 1100 Sedona Pass have accessible units?
No, 1100 Sedona Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Sedona Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Sedona Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Sedona Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Sedona Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
