Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

1024 Cavendish Drive

1024 Cavendish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel !! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo. Open kitchen with family room with fireplace which open up to the deck. Kitchen features SS appliances with pantry , center island. Upstairs features 2 Bedrooms with huge walk in closets and spacious Bathrooms. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling w/dual sink and garden tub and separate shower. Lower level can be used as office /entertainment area. Laundry with washer dryer included. Neighborhood Pool , Clubhouse access. Great location with walking distance to shopping and dining along with Carmel Clay schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Cavendish Drive have any available units?
1024 Cavendish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1024 Cavendish Drive have?
Some of 1024 Cavendish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Cavendish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Cavendish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Cavendish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Cavendish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1024 Cavendish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Cavendish Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Cavendish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 Cavendish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Cavendish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1024 Cavendish Drive has a pool.
Does 1024 Cavendish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Cavendish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Cavendish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Cavendish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Cavendish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Cavendish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

