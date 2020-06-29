1024 Cavendish Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel !! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo. Open kitchen with family room with fireplace which open up to the deck. Kitchen features SS appliances with pantry , center island. Upstairs features 2 Bedrooms with huge walk in closets and spacious Bathrooms. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling w/dual sink and garden tub and separate shower. Lower level can be used as office /entertainment area. Laundry with washer dryer included. Neighborhood Pool , Clubhouse access. Great location with walking distance to shopping and dining along with Carmel Clay schools.