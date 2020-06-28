958 Grayson Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious 5 Bedroom Home in Brownsburg! - This 5 BR 3 bath home offers lots of space. The main level features an eat in Kitchen with center island & access to the deck. The great Rm features a gas log fireplace, formal DR, office space & main level bedroom with great proximity to a full bath. Perfect for guests. The 2nd level features 4 very large BR's including a huge 19x17 Master Suite with a full bath walk-in & linen closets, Separate garden tub & shower stall. The 2nd level also features a Bonus Rm/Flex space. This home has an unfinished basement w/ poured concrete walls, 3 car garage & large deck. All this plus a new roof 04/2019, new carpet, and pad(06/19) & fresh paint throughout (06/19) and new stainless appliances 08/19. Located in popular Fox Chase & Brownsburg Schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5112676)