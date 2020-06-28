All apartments in Brownsburg
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

958 Grayson Trail

958 Grayson Trl · No Longer Available
Location

958 Grayson Trl, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bedroom Home in Brownsburg! - This 5 BR 3 bath home offers lots of space. The main level features an eat in Kitchen with center island & access to the deck. The great Rm features a gas log fireplace, formal DR, office space & main level bedroom with great proximity to a full bath. Perfect for guests. The 2nd level features 4 very large BR's including a huge 19x17 Master Suite with a full bath walk-in & linen closets, Separate garden tub & shower stall. The 2nd level also features a Bonus Rm/Flex space. This home has an unfinished basement w/ poured concrete walls, 3 car garage & large deck. All this plus a new roof 04/2019, new carpet, and pad(06/19) & fresh paint throughout (06/19) and new stainless appliances 08/19. Located in popular Fox Chase & Brownsburg Schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5112676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Grayson Trail have any available units?
958 Grayson Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 958 Grayson Trail have?
Some of 958 Grayson Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 Grayson Trail currently offering any rent specials?
958 Grayson Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Grayson Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 958 Grayson Trail is pet friendly.
Does 958 Grayson Trail offer parking?
Yes, 958 Grayson Trail offers parking.
Does 958 Grayson Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Grayson Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Grayson Trail have a pool?
No, 958 Grayson Trail does not have a pool.
Does 958 Grayson Trail have accessible units?
No, 958 Grayson Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Grayson Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Grayson Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
