Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
1580 Winding Creek Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1580 Winding Creek Trail

1580 Winding Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Brownsburg
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

1580 Winding Creek Trail, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,822 sf home is located in Brownsburg, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and a fire pit, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Winding Creek Trail have any available units?
1580 Winding Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1580 Winding Creek Trail have?
Some of 1580 Winding Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Winding Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Winding Creek Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Winding Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1580 Winding Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1580 Winding Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1580 Winding Creek Trail does offer parking.
Does 1580 Winding Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1580 Winding Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Winding Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 1580 Winding Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Winding Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 1580 Winding Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Winding Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 Winding Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
