All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 612 N. Dunn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
612 N. Dunn St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

612 N. Dunn St

612 N Dunn St · (844) 254-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 N Dunn St, Bloomington, IN 47408
Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
612 N. Dunn St Available 08/16/21 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Large 5+ BR House with Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Decks - August 2021

Large 5+ BR house with large living room, two decks and spacious bedrooms. Three Bedrooms upstairs, one on main level and one on lower level. Hardwood floors on main and upstairs levels. Rent the 1 bedroom house just behind this house for 6 people!

Features:
Great location only five blocks to Kirkwood Ave and six blocks to Kelley School of Business.

Amenities:
Hardwood floors, Central Air, New kitchen with flat top stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher, Gas Heat. Washer and Dryer and extra storage in basement. Lawn Care, snow removal provided.

Call TODAY to scheduled your tour - 1-844-254-RENT

More Information and online application at www.iuhomes.com

Property Owned by BMI Properties LLC and Managed by Brawley Real Estate & Management.

(RLNE2087381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 N. Dunn St have any available units?
612 N. Dunn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 N. Dunn St have?
Some of 612 N. Dunn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 N. Dunn St currently offering any rent specials?
612 N. Dunn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 N. Dunn St pet-friendly?
No, 612 N. Dunn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 612 N. Dunn St offer parking?
No, 612 N. Dunn St does not offer parking.
Does 612 N. Dunn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 N. Dunn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 N. Dunn St have a pool?
No, 612 N. Dunn St does not have a pool.
Does 612 N. Dunn St have accessible units?
No, 612 N. Dunn St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 N. Dunn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 N. Dunn St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 612 N. Dunn St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity