612 N. Dunn St Available 08/16/21 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Large 5+ BR House with Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Decks - August 2021



Large 5+ BR house with large living room, two decks and spacious bedrooms. Three Bedrooms upstairs, one on main level and one on lower level. Hardwood floors on main and upstairs levels. Rent the 1 bedroom house just behind this house for 6 people!



Features:

Great location only five blocks to Kirkwood Ave and six blocks to Kelley School of Business.



Amenities:

Hardwood floors, Central Air, New kitchen with flat top stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher, Gas Heat. Washer and Dryer and extra storage in basement. Lawn Care, snow removal provided.



