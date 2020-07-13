All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Acadia Court

3008 S Acadia Ct · (812) 541-9031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03410 · Avail. Aug 14

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 03304 · Avail. Aug 28

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 03414 · Avail. Aug 7

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acadia Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments to suit your needs. In order to both work and play hard we know you have to be in top form, which is why we are conveniently located near medical, dental, and veterinary services. Our location is convenient to Monroe County YMCA, city parks and trails, fine dining and more. When you feel the need to take a night off cooking, try local favorites Aver's Pizza, China Wok, King Gyros Restaurant, Feast, and Sweet Grass Restaurant, all near Acadia Court. You'll never be short on entertainment living at our Southeast Bloomington apartments. Exercise your need for retail therapy at College Mall, Fountain Square Mall and more. Catch the latest blockbuster at AMC Showplace Bloomington 11. Get outside, stretch your legs and enjoy the beauty of Monroe Lake and the variety of campgrounds and recreation areas surrounding it.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Move-in Fees: $250.00 Move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Or $16.00 Insurance Weiver
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per Pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldogs, Rottweiler, Cane Carso
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acadia Court have any available units?
Acadia Court has 3 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does Acadia Court have?
Some of Acadia Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acadia Court currently offering any rent specials?
Acadia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acadia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Acadia Court is pet friendly.
Does Acadia Court offer parking?
Yes, Acadia Court offers parking.
Does Acadia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Acadia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Acadia Court have a pool?
No, Acadia Court does not have a pool.
Does Acadia Court have accessible units?
No, Acadia Court does not have accessible units.
Does Acadia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Acadia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
