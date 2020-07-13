Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage

Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments to suit your needs. In order to both work and play hard we know you have to be in top form, which is why we are conveniently located near medical, dental, and veterinary services. Our location is convenient to Monroe County YMCA, city parks and trails, fine dining and more. When you feel the need to take a night off cooking, try local favorites Aver's Pizza, China Wok, King Gyros Restaurant, Feast, and Sweet Grass Restaurant, all near Acadia Court. You'll never be short on entertainment living at our Southeast Bloomington apartments. Exercise your need for retail therapy at College Mall, Fountain Square Mall and more. Catch the latest blockbuster at AMC Showplace Bloomington 11. Get outside, stretch your legs and enjoy the beauty of Monroe Lake and the variety of campgrounds and recreation areas surrounding it.