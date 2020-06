Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

This stunning home in Plainfield will not last long at this price. With 2,000 sq.ft. of luxury. Upgraded cabinets, upgraded light fixtures, and an absolutely huge master suite with a stunning vaulted ceiling. You will not be disappointed. All appliances included and that includes washer/dryer. Within minutes to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Just 5 minutes from Plainfield's Metropolis Mall.

