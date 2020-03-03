All apartments in Avon
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:47 PM

2291 Verbena Drive

2291 Verbena Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2291 Verbena Dr, Avon, IN 46168

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan with 9 ft ceilings features a first-floor bonus room, also ideal for use as a study, and a spacious great room that flows to the eat-in kitchen with a center island, castled cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Sliding doors open onto the extended patio. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a private bath. Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse, basketball courts and more.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Verbena Drive have any available units?
2291 Verbena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 2291 Verbena Drive have?
Some of 2291 Verbena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Verbena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Verbena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Verbena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 Verbena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2291 Verbena Drive offer parking?
No, 2291 Verbena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2291 Verbena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 Verbena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Verbena Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2291 Verbena Drive has a pool.
Does 2291 Verbena Drive have accessible units?
No, 2291 Verbena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Verbena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 Verbena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 Verbena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 Verbena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

