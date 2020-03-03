2291 Verbena Drive

Amenities
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan with 9 ft ceilings features a first-floor bonus room, also ideal for use as a study, and a spacious great room that flows to the eat-in kitchen with a center island, castled cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Sliding doors open onto the extended patio. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a private bath. Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse, basketball courts and more.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.