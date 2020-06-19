1604 Stanford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath. The bonus room with a closet is located over the garage, ideal for a 4th bedroom or guest space. Entertain outdoors in the private backyard complete with a patio and fire pit area.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.