Avon, IN
1604 Stanford Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:50 PM

1604 Stanford Drive

1604 Stanford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath. The bonus room with a closet is located over the garage, ideal for a 4th bedroom or guest space. Entertain outdoors in the private backyard complete with a patio and fire pit area.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Stanford Drive have any available units?
1604 Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 1604 Stanford Drive have?
Some of 1604 Stanford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Stanford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Stanford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Stanford Drive does offer parking.
Does 1604 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Stanford Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Stanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Stanford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Stanford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Stanford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
