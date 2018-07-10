All apartments in Avon
140 Meadow Glen Dr

140 Meadow Glen Drive · (260) 255-6350
Location

140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN 46123

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Looking for the perfect 3 BD 2 Full Bath Ranch Home? This updated home fits the bill and is Move-In Ready! Situated on quiet street in mature neighborhood, you will find many updates throughout! NEW Appliances, Fresh Paint and gorgeous flooring to name just a few! Roof is only 3 years old! Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the fenced in backyard with spacious patio! Plenty of windows provide a great deal of natural light! Spacious bedrooms and lots of storage. 2 car garage with extra "work bench" area to putter in! Highly rated, Avon school district! You don't want to miss this one!

Applications available here: https://apply.link/3fJO8OE. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for applications.

(RLNE5780464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

