Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful upstairs unit close to downtown. This 2 bedroom one bath features a large balcony to entertain or relax outside. Beautiful wood finishes throughout. 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace and a separate dining room. There is also a $50 water/sewer fee in addition to the rent. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $650.