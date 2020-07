Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room e-payments internet access

Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences. Just minutes from Chicago O'Hare Airport, and a short drive to Lake Michigan, you'll find our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans are desired to inspire your life. With stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and stylish backsplash, your culinary skills will come to life in our spacious kitchens designed with you in mind.