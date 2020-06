Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

IDEAL 2nd floor location with private balcony in quiet residential area. Newly painted, cleaned & plush carpeting ready for you to move right in. Master BR has two closets, 2nd BR has walk-in closet. Inviting oak kitchen, new electric stove, bright window over sink, dishwasher & your own private washer & dryer. Close to commuter train and bus access, shopping, recreation center & much, much more. Sorry no pets and no smoking.