Amenities

some paid utils internet access carpet range oven refrigerator

carpet oven range refrigerator internet access

Spacious basement near wheeling downtown - Property Id: 293736



Beautiful property steps away from lake Arlington with 1bd&bath plus spacious living room. Located near wheeling metra station and downtown.

Only females please, up to two females can share the space. Or if you are family of upto 3. (224)532-1124.

No Dogs Allowed



