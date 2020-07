Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry package receiving

Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years. When you want a care-free life style without the worries of who is going to fix the furnace, the faucet, the roof, the fence or who is going to shovel the snow or mow the lawn, choose Imperial Tower and let our professional staff take care of those concerns for you. Look around and then come visit Imperial Tower.