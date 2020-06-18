All apartments in Waukegan
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

222 North West Street

222 North West Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 North West Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Amenities

walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Great Location. Enjoy the top level of this Victorian home. See the high ceiling and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The living room has a great place to sit and read a book or people watch from the round room of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 North West Street have any available units?
222 North West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waukegan, IL.
Is 222 North West Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 North West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 North West Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 North West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waukegan.
Does 222 North West Street offer parking?
No, 222 North West Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 North West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 North West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 North West Street have a pool?
No, 222 North West Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 North West Street have accessible units?
No, 222 North West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 North West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 North West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 North West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 North West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
