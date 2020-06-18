Great Location. Enjoy the top level of this Victorian home. See the high ceiling and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The living room has a great place to sit and read a book or people watch from the round room of windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 North West Street have any available units?
222 North West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waukegan, IL.
Is 222 North West Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 North West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.