Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The View Apartments St. Charles

1000 Geneva Rd · (612) 999-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waived Admin Fee --- Waived Admin fee-Call for details
Location

1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL 60174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 50B · Avail. Aug 14

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 6D · Avail. Aug 7

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18C · Avail. now

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 46D · Avail. Jul 24

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29B · Avail. Aug 14

$1,951

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 39A · Avail. Aug 12

$2,036

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The View Apartments St. Charles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Our pet-friendly St. Charles apartment community features renovated one, two, and three bedroom homes including fully-equipped kitchens with modern black appliances, gas cooking, granite-style countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. Residents enjoy additional conveniences including an in-home washer and dryer, central air-conditioning, and plenty of extra closet space. Some homes also include private patios while others offer picturesque views of the Fox River. The View Apartments St. Charles are conveniently located just minutes away from some of the best shopping that St. Charles, IL has to offer. You can immerse yourself in a collection of the latest upscale shopping options, enjoy gourmet dining, or delve into the exciting array of arts and entertainment options. At The View Apartments St. Charles, the possibilities are endless!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
limit: 2
rent: $30 per dog
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The View Apartments St. Charles have any available units?
The View Apartments St. Charles has 6 units available starting at $1,511 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does The View Apartments St. Charles have?
Some of The View Apartments St. Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The View Apartments St. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
The View Apartments St. Charles is offering the following rent specials: Waived Admin Fee --- Waived Admin fee-Call for details
Is The View Apartments St. Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, The View Apartments St. Charles is pet friendly.
Does The View Apartments St. Charles offer parking?
Yes, The View Apartments St. Charles offers parking.
Does The View Apartments St. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The View Apartments St. Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The View Apartments St. Charles have a pool?
Yes, The View Apartments St. Charles has a pool.
Does The View Apartments St. Charles have accessible units?
No, The View Apartments St. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does The View Apartments St. Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The View Apartments St. Charles has units with dishwashers.
