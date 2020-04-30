All apartments in St. Charles
Find more places like 1326 INDIANA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Charles, IL
/
1326 INDIANA Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

1326 INDIANA Street

1326 Indiana Street · (630) 393-2051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Charles
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL 60174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 7/1/2020. SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony. Remodeled Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar... PLUS - Laundry Room with FULL Sized Washer & Dryer included. Both Bathrooms REMODELED with New Cabinetry, Granite & Porcelain Tile. Fresh Paint & New Carpeting. Balcony & Fenced Yard. Landlord Provides Landscape/Lawncare (snow & ice removal Tenant responsibility). This one will go FAST! Must See! NO Smokers. NO Pets. Lease Ap & Credit in Additional Information Folder. Agent Owned

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 INDIANA Street have any available units?
1326 INDIANA Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1326 INDIANA Street have?
Some of 1326 INDIANA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 INDIANA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1326 INDIANA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 INDIANA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1326 INDIANA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 1326 INDIANA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1326 INDIANA Street does offer parking.
Does 1326 INDIANA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 INDIANA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 INDIANA Street have a pool?
No, 1326 INDIANA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1326 INDIANA Street have accessible units?
No, 1326 INDIANA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 INDIANA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 INDIANA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 INDIANA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 INDIANA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1326 INDIANA Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road
St. Charles, IL 60174
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct
St. Charles, IL 60174
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd
St. Charles, IL 60174
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr
St. Charles, IL 60174
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct
St. Charles, IL 60174

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms
St. Charles Apartments with GymSt. Charles Apartments with Pool
St. Charles Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity