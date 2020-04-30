1326 INDIANA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 7/1/2020. SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony. Remodeled Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar... PLUS - Laundry Room with FULL Sized Washer & Dryer included. Both Bathrooms REMODELED with New Cabinetry, Granite & Porcelain Tile. Fresh Paint & New Carpeting. Balcony & Fenced Yard. Landlord Provides Landscape/Lawncare (snow & ice removal Tenant responsibility). This one will go FAST! Must See! NO Smokers. NO Pets. Lease Ap & Credit in Additional Information Folder. Agent Owned