apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:57 PM
309 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9725 WOODS Drive North
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE HEATED GARAGE IS PRICED JUST RIGHT! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC ARE INCLUDED! EVEN HEAT AND AC! IN UNIT LAUNDRY,EXTRA STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9655 N Wood dr
9655 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New condo construction - Property Id: 278778 New Condo construction.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW, MOVE-IN READY - HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 18TH FLOOR 2BR/2BTH OPTIMA CONDO, FEATURING BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEWS & NUMEROUS UPGRADES INCLUDING 42" CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM-BUILT MASTER CLOSET,
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,356
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,818
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
39 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 16 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
Rogers Park
1063 COLUMBIA
1063 W Columbia Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
1 Bedroom
$1,065
Does your dream street lead to the beach? So does Columbia Avenue, home to stunning trees, gorgeous views and 1063 W. Columbia.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,590
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
5050 N Broadway 1103
5050 North Broadway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1200 sqft
Penthouse - Balcony - Gym - Rooftop - Pool - NEW - Property Id: 305150 Hottest new building in Uptown. Amazing facilities combined with a stunning view of the city skyline. Live your best life in this beautiful apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Square
4423 N Wolcott 1A
4423 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
900 sqft
4423 N Wolcott 1A - Property Id: 207098 RENOVATED 2 bed in Ravenswood in unit laundry near Brown Line Live in this beautiful courtyard building. The brown line can take you to Albany Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, River North, and the loop.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
3422 W. Cullom Ave unit 3 unit 3
3422 West Cullom Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
3422 W.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1248 West Rosedale Avenue
1248 West Rosedale Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
800 sqft
Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater! Steps to Broadway / Walking Distance to Red Line. Huge 6 room 1 Bedroom+Sun Room w Split Floor plan. 1200 sq ft Gut Rehab with Fabulous Fit and Finish. Large Modern Kitchen with 42" Cherry Cabinets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
5455 Sheridan Rd.
5455 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom condo with beautiful views from all windows, new carpet coming, large living room, updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors floors, dishwasher, renovated bathroom, large bedroom with tons of closet space, full amenity building
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4616 North Kenmore Avenue
4616 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
HUGE 2BR/2BA CONDO WITH A STUNNING KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" CABINETS, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, BREAKFAST BAR, CUSTOM NATURAL STONE BATHS W/GRANITE COUNTERS, WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER ENSUITE BATH.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A
1236 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
749 sqft
Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area,
