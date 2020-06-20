All apartments in Skokie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR

9445 Kenton Ave · (773) 742-0578
Location

9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL 60076

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4TH FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
range
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288

BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring. Laundry on each floor, Garbage Shute on floor. Elevator building, Heat included.

Prime Skokie area which is close to public transportation and hospital. One months security deposit and first months rent gets you in, $1550 rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287288
Property Id 287288

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have any available units?
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have?
Some of 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR currently offering any rent specials?
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR pet-friendly?
No, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skokie.
Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR offer parking?
No, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR does not offer parking.
Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have a pool?
No, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR does not have a pool.
Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have accessible units?
No, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR does not have accessible units.
Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR does not have units with air conditioning.
