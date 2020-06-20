9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288



BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring. Laundry on each floor, Garbage Shute on floor. Elevator building, Heat included.



Prime Skokie area which is close to public transportation and hospital. One months security deposit and first months rent gets you in, $1550 rent.

No Dogs Allowed



