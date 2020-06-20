All apartments in Skokie
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren St

5035 Warren Street · (872) 395-6433
Location

5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL 60077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Kitchen contains granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a connected bathroom, and the second bedroom has built in shelving. Three wall mounted TVs (living room and both bedrooms), and a Washer and Dryer come with the unit. Heated garage spot is below the building with direct access to the condo. Short distance to restaurants, shops and public transportation. Take advantage of all the amenities that this unit in the heart of Downtown Skokie has to offer!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: June 1, 2020
TYPE: Conominium
YEAR BUILT: 1995
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: Approximately 1070
GARAGE: Attached
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring picture ID.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash Collection, Water and Sewer
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping
PET RULE: Up to 2 Cats or Dogs OK. Maximum weight 50 lbs. Contact management for breed restrictions.
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: Security Deposit of One Month's Rent (refundable)
* Monthly Pet Fee of $25 per pet (if applicable)
* 1% Monthly Rental Administration Fee

John Golden - Managing Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

