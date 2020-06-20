5035 Warren St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Kitchen contains granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a connected bathroom, and the second bedroom has built in shelving. Three wall mounted TVs (living room and both bedrooms), and a Washer and Dryer come with the unit. Heated garage spot is below the building with direct access to the condo. Short distance to restaurants, shops and public transportation. Take advantage of all the amenities that this unit in the heart of Downtown Skokie has to offer!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: June 1, 2020

TYPE: Conominium

YEAR BUILT: 1995

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT: Approximately 1070

GARAGE: Attached

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (872) 395-6433. Bring picture ID.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash Collection, Water and Sewer

HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping

PET RULE: Up to 2 Cats or Dogs OK. Maximum weight 50 lbs. Contact management for breed restrictions.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $55 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: Security Deposit of One Month's Rent (refundable)

* Monthly Pet Fee of $25 per pet (if applicable)

* 1% Monthly Rental Administration Fee



John Golden - Managing Broker



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.