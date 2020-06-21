All apartments in Skokie
10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A

10114 Old Orchard Court · (847) 673-8242
Location

10114 Old Orchard Court, Skokie, IL 60076
Gross Point

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy quiet life style next to never sleeping city. Wonderful rehabbed TWO bedroom one bath apartment on the 2nd floor in convenient location. Newer appliances including dishwasher and microwave, recently updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors and balcony. Secure front door with intercom system. Laundry on site, garbage chute on each floor, assigned parking space and storage are also available. Heat and a/c included. 10 min to drive to the lake Michigan and beach. 1 min from I-94, walking distance from Old Orchard mall. Very convenient public transportation and infrastructure.
This fabulous series of courtyard brick buildings is conveniently located kitty corner to Old Orchard Mall. The lawns are very well manicured and the property features recreation area for summer relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have any available units?
10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Skokie, IL.
What amenities does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have?
Some of 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A pet-friendly?
No, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skokie.
Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A offer parking?
Yes, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A does offer parking.
Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have a pool?
No, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A does not have a pool.
Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have accessible units?
No, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A has units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A has units with air conditioning.
