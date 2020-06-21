10114 Old Orchard Court - 2A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Enjoy quiet life style next to never sleeping city. Wonderful rehabbed TWO bedroom one bath apartment on the 2nd floor in convenient location. Newer appliances including dishwasher and microwave, recently updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors and balcony. Secure front door with intercom system. Laundry on site, garbage chute on each floor, assigned parking space and storage are also available. Heat and a/c included. 10 min to drive to the lake Michigan and beach. 1 min from I-94, walking distance from Old Orchard mall. Very convenient public transportation and infrastructure.

This fabulous series of courtyard brick buildings is conveniently located kitty corner to Old Orchard Mall. The lawns are very well manicured and the property features recreation area for summer relaxation.