10035 La Crosse Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Colonial Style home with luxury features you will love! Double door entry, 2 story marble foyer, Vaulted ceilings in just painted living room, fireplace in family room(all carpets cleaned 7/17), Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters, 1st floor laundry, 1/2 bath on the main floor, first floor office/bedroom, Spacious Master Bedroom W/Bath & 3 closets. 2 car attached garage, newer windows, unfinished bsmt great storage, private fenced rear yard w/Patio, cedar siding exterior. Fabulous! Located a few minutes from I-94 expressway. Walk to the elegant stores of Old Orchard Shopping Center and Award Winning Niles North High School. Location is excellent!!!