Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:00 AM

10035 La Crosse Avenue

10035 La Crosse Ave · (847) 767-7034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10035 La Crosse Ave, Skokie, IL 60077
Gross Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Colonial Style home with luxury features you will love! Double door entry, 2 story marble foyer, Vaulted ceilings in just painted living room, fireplace in family room(all carpets cleaned 7/17), Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters, 1st floor laundry, 1/2 bath on the main floor, first floor office/bedroom, Spacious Master Bedroom W/Bath & 3 closets. 2 car attached garage, newer windows, unfinished bsmt great storage, private fenced rear yard w/Patio, cedar siding exterior. Fabulous! Located a few minutes from I-94 expressway. Walk to the elegant stores of Old Orchard Shopping Center and Award Winning Niles North High School. Location is excellent!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have any available units?
10035 La Crosse Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have?
Some of 10035 La Crosse Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10035 La Crosse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10035 La Crosse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10035 La Crosse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10035 La Crosse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Skokie.
Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10035 La Crosse Avenue offers parking.
Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10035 La Crosse Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have a pool?
No, 10035 La Crosse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10035 La Crosse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10035 La Crosse Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10035 La Crosse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10035 La Crosse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
