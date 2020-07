Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this two-story end unit townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. Great location in a highly sought out area of Schaumburg! This 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bath home has an open floor concept and a great layout! Living room has sky-high vaulted ceilings and extra windows to bring natural sunlight! Laundry on second floor. Attached garage with private entrance. No pets allowed.