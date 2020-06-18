2991 BELLE LANE

Amenities

Spacious, updated and clean 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome w SS appliances, w/d and 2 car garage!

Beautiful townhome with all brand new carpet, soaring vaulted ceilings, fireplace, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances + dishwasher (all replaced within the last year), extra large 2 car garage with room for storage, washer/dryer in unit and central heat/ac. Wonderful home for a family or anyone desiring extra space. Rear of unit has wide open view of expansive lawn, pond and is near park/playground. Excellent Condo Management maintains beautiful landscape and snow removal. Sorry, no pets, no smoking and owner-held security deposit required. Available immediately--vacant--call today for a showing!