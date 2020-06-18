All apartments in Schaumburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:06 AM

2991 BELLE LANE

2991 Belle Lane · (708) 469-9160
Location

2991 Belle Lane, Schaumburg, IL 60193
Towne Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious, updated and clean 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome w SS appliances, w/d and 2 car garage!
Beautiful townhome with all brand new carpet, soaring vaulted ceilings, fireplace, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances + dishwasher (all replaced within the last year), extra large 2 car garage with room for storage, washer/dryer in unit and central heat/ac. Wonderful home for a family or anyone desiring extra space. Rear of unit has wide open view of expansive lawn, pond and is near park/playground. Excellent Condo Management maintains beautiful landscape and snow removal. Sorry, no pets, no smoking and owner-held security deposit required. Available immediately--vacant--call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2991 BELLE LANE have any available units?
2991 BELLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schaumburg, IL.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2991 BELLE LANE have?
Some of 2991 BELLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2991 BELLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2991 BELLE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2991 BELLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2991 BELLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 2991 BELLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2991 BELLE LANE does offer parking.
Does 2991 BELLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2991 BELLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2991 BELLE LANE have a pool?
No, 2991 BELLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2991 BELLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2991 BELLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2991 BELLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2991 BELLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
